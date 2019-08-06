National Night Out in SWLA

In Lake Charles, the Lake Charles Police Department and City of Lake Charles will host a free National Night Out Community Event at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 6-9 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet officers from the department, view demonstrations from the various divisions, including SWAT, K-9, Traffic Motorcycles and more. Free resources and information from a variety of vendors will also be available. National Night Out will also feature a Kids Zone, giveaways, popcorn, cotton candy and limited food and drinks.