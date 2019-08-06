National Night Out in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several National Night Out events are being held around Southwest Louisiana, this evening.
In Lake Charles, the Lake Charles Police Department and City of Lake Charles will host a free National Night Out Community Event at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 6-9 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet officers from the department, view demonstrations from the various divisions, including SWAT, K-9, Traffic Motorcycles and more. Free resources and information from a variety of vendors will also be available. National Night Out will also feature a Kids Zone, giveaways, popcorn, cotton candy and limited food and drinks.
The DeRidder Police Department will be hosting their first National Night Out event. It will include activities for the entire family including games, food trucks, give-a-ways, cash prizes, and a live band from New Orleans.
Iowa Police will host their event at the Iowa City Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Their event features music, food, and games. They will also be collecting school supplies for those in need.
And, Uncle Si from A&E’s Duck Dynasty will be signing autographs at the Sulphur Police Department’s 17th Annual National Night Out. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the West Cal Arena. There will also be free food and drinks, games, music, and an antique car show. Several agencies including Sulphur Police and Fire Departments, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the U.S. Coast Guard, among others, will have exhibits on display.
