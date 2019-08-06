Man in hospital following police chase in south Lake Charles this morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man is in the hospital following a police chase this morning, authorities say.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle near Tom Hebert Road and La. 14 a little after 7 a.m.
She said the driver led deputies on a chase to the area of Common and McNeese streets, where he got out of the car and fled on foot.
A sheriff’s office canine apprehended him, resulting in his needing treatment at the hospital.
