7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2020 high school prospects

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just one week away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days high school previews and to get ready, we wrap up our 7-in-Seven countdown.
We finish the countdown with the top seven 2020 high school prospects.
If a player is left off the list or an offer isn't reported on the page, please send an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com or contact Brady Renard on Twitter.
An honorable mention list will be released on Sunday.
**The stars are based on recruiting services 247Sports and/or Rivals.**
7. D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville, RB – Offers: Louisiana College
We begin our list in Leesville with running back D’Ante Gallashaw. The senior was key in leading the Wampus Cats to the semifinals in 2018 as he finished with over 1500 all purpose yards and 8 touchdowns.
Tom Lemming, host of the Lemming Report praised the speedster saying he had impressive film that showed off his vision, balance, and speed. Gallashaw is also a member of Leesville’s track team and was a leg in the 4x100 relays at the state championships in May that saw the Cats finish second in Class 4A.
Leesville will have a stable of backs in 2019 with Gallashaw, his little brother Caleb, and Darius Sawyer expecting to split the carries. The elder Gallashaw will be sure to make the most of his careers as he aims to wow more college coaches in 2019.
