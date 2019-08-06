How to dispose of Republic Services containers in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur residents that still have blue Republic Services garbage containers that were not purchased can now drop those off at the Republic Services’ local office, 2500 Cities Services Hwy. South, in Sulphur for disposal.
The container must not have any garbage inside. If you are a handicap resident in need of assistance with disposing of your container you can contact the City of Sulphur at 337-527-4511 for assistance.
Wast Management will only service blue containers that were purchased from the previous contractor, not including the first blue container provided under the previous contract.
Under the new garbage rate, each household is only allowed two containers. If you have more than two to be serviced an additional garbage rate will apply.
If you would like another container, for a fee, please contact Waste Management at 337-436-7229.
