FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Persistent pattern continues; fewer storms later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As was the case on Monday, not every location saw the storms, and that will be the case again today with the main focus for showers and thunderstorm development during the morning hours over the coastal parishes. Through the morning and afternoon, these sporadic downpours will migrate northward to around the I-10 corridor with the northern parishes seeing even fewer storms.
Temperatures today will waste no time warming up into the 80s and 90s by afternoon with heat index readings around 99 to 103 as humidity levels remain high. At the surface, high amounts of tropical moisture will remain in place, keeping feels like temperatures in the triple digits over the days ahead, but a strengthening ridge of upper level high pressure aloft will begin to take away our daily storm chances beginning mid-week and continuing through the upcoming weekend.
This change to the pattern will mean fewer storms and hotter temperatures with daily highs averaging out into the middle 90s with heat index values up to has high as 108 by Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This short term “heat wave” may break down a bit by next week as models show a front approaching the state by the middle of next week and increasing rain chances to provide a bit more heat relief.
The tropical outlook remains quiet over the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico with a few tropical waves out there but nothing that has the potential to form into an organized tropical system over the next 5 days. Another big plume of Saharan Dust is forecast to move off Africa early next week, helping to further limit the develop potential over the far eastern and central Atlantic over the next couple of weeks!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
