First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures continue with lower rain chances later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be another nice day with scattered showers and storms. I am keeping the rain chances at 40%. So, in the afternoon, there is a good chance of seeing some rain. They will be scattered once again, so it’s nearly impossible to pinpoint where the rain will take place. I would keep an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the lower to mid 90s.
This evening, the rain chances will go back down. Therefore, after sunset, I do not expect any more rain. It should be a nice evening if you have any plans. It will still be warm though. Temperatures will have a hard time cooling down. It will be in the 80s all evening long. Even for a while after the sun has set.
Overnight, it should be mostly clear to partly cloudy. So, I cannot rule out a few passing clouds. The good news is that I do not expect any rain overnight. There is a possibility of some rain in the morning along the coast. The rain should remain in Cameron parish. It will also be warm and muggy. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s. In some areas, it may still feel like the 80s.
Wednesday may not have as much rain. I have decided to put a 30% chance of showers for Wednesday. It should be a day with a few isolated showers and storms around. It would not hurt to have an umbrella with you throughout the day. Otherwise, wherever it is not raining, it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday will not have a great chance for rain. Instead the rain chances should only be about 10-20%. This is because a high-pressure center will be moving over our bayou region. This high-pressure will create a ridge of dry weather with a lot of heat. This will not completely eliminate the rain, but it will certainly limit any showers from developing. I do not think you will need an umbrella by the end of this week.
With the lower rain chances, the temperature will be much higher. Temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s. Some places may even get into the upper 90s. That’s just the actual temperature. What will make it nearly unbearable will be the humidity. It should feel like the triple digits almost all day. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This heat could become dangerous. Especially if you spend an extensive time outdoors.
The hot, dry weather will continue into the weekend. The same high-pressure center will be sitting right over us, keeping the rain away and the temperatures high. There will be limited rain chances. Any outdoor plans will be good to go, but you will have to contend with the heat. It will still be hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Stay cool in the heat!
In the tropics, no more activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.