CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Popular spot in Sulphur hit with intricate burglary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was 2 a.m. Monday morning when surveillance video caught 3 individuals outside Wayne & Layne’s Deli.
Owner Wayne Hardin said it was an intricate burglary.
“They knew what they were doing, that wasn’t their first rodeo,” Hardin said. “They built this little hooch and put it together and brought these trash cans here so the people from the highway couldn’t see them, and they put all this together and they come around the corner right here and they got a saw and the cut a hole through the ladies restroom. The work they did they could of made a good living at a construction site cause they knew what they were doing ."
Hardin says the intruders went through the bathroom to steal over $3000 from the video poker room.
“My manager came to work and saw a stool knocked over and she walked in the restroom and the lights wouldn’t work," Hardin said.
It wasn’t until then, that they knew there was a problem.
Hardin suspects they left about $50,000 worth of damage.
“It looked like they broke into Fort Knox because I have cameras," Hardin said. "I have motion detectors, and they never left the video poker room. So they knew what they were doing.”
