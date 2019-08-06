Calcasieu Public Works offices closing Aug. 8 for employee training

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All offices of the Calcasieu Parish Division of Public Works will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, for the department’s annual employee training, according to a news release.
These closures will include the following locations:
• Parish Government Building, 1015 Pithon Street, 4th Floor, Lake Charles. This office will reopen Friday, Aug. 9. NOTE: All other Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices in this building will remain open on Aug. 8.
• East Maintenance Facility and Waterworks District #5 of Wards 3 & 8, 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles. Offices will reopen Monday, Aug. 12. (Water bill payments may be left in the drop-off box located at the building.)
• West Maintenance Facility, 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur. Offices will reopen Monday, Aug. 12.
• Waterworks District #2 of Ward 4 (Mossville), 1141 Water Tower Road, Westlake. The office will be open Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 15. (Water bill payments may be left in the drop box located at the building.)
• Waterworks District #12 of Ward 3, 3878 Henry Pugh Blvd., Lake Charles.
The office will be open Monday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Water bill payments may be left in the drop box located at the building.)
• Both Solid Waste Convenience Centers will resume their normal schedules on Friday, Aug. 9. Sites are at the following locations: East: 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles; West: 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur.
