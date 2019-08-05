TROPICAL UPDATE: No news is good news when it comes to the Atlantic in early August

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What has been a quiet weekend in the Atlantic basin from the remnants of Invest 96L fizzling out with the likelihood of tropical development erased by the National Hurricane Center after being given a high chance of forming just a few days ago.
The main factor in the system’s demise was the dry Saharan dust and wind shear that continues to keep development unlikely this week. No other areas of concern on the Atlantic side of the basin are on the map this week.
On the Pacific side, Tropical Depression Flossie is moving toward Hawaii as a weaker system but will increase rain chances and bring choppy seas to the islands through mid-week.
