SWLA Arrest Report - August 4, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | August 5, 2019 at 5:10 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 5:10 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 4, 2019.

Anthony Ray Jenkins Jr., 18, Westlake: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Christopher James Williams Jr., 20, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of firearms.

Timothy Paul Jourdan, 40, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Skyler David Scott, 23, Orange, TX: Third offense DWI; hit and run; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; moving parked vehicles.

Michael Wayne Southern, 39, Rayville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Darius Arshon Durst, 22, Crosby, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.

Thomas Dwayne Berzas, 20, Elton: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000 (2 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000; burglary.

Charles Anthony Grice Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Joseph Wayne Griffin, 20, Jennings: Indecent behavior with Juveniles.

Craig Mason Barbers Jr., 28, New Iberia: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Madrikia Madruela Bland, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Derrick Clayton Bland, 37, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Curtis Harris, 42, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Brian Michael Miller, 27, Vinton: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.

Matthew Dale Johnson, 31, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darnell Eugene Lawshe, 44, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.