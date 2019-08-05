SWLA Arrest Report - August 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 4, 2019.
Anthony Ray Jenkins Jr., 18, Westlake: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Christopher James Williams Jr., 20, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of firearms.
Timothy Paul Jourdan, 40, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Skyler David Scott, 23, Orange, TX: Third offense DWI; hit and run; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; moving parked vehicles.
Michael Wayne Southern, 39, Rayville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Darius Arshon Durst, 22, Crosby, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Thomas Dwayne Berzas, 20, Elton: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000 (2 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000; burglary.
Charles Anthony Grice Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Joseph Wayne Griffin, 20, Jennings: Indecent behavior with Juveniles.
Craig Mason Barbers Jr., 28, New Iberia: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madrikia Madruela Bland, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Derrick Clayton Bland, 37, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Curtis Harris, 42, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Brian Michael Miller, 27, Vinton: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Matthew Dale Johnson, 31, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darnell Eugene Lawshe, 44, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.