Slidell man convicted of lewd behavior, drug use with teens

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man was convicted of drugging and trying to molest several children under the age of 13 after luring them to a supposed birthday party for his son, according to north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
A St. Tammany Parish Jury convicted Lenard “Andy” Turpin, 52, of Slidell, Thursday (Aug. 1) of Attempted Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile under 13, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine to Persons Under the Age of 18.
He could face more than 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 9.
Prosecutors said Turpin picked up the children under the pretense that they would be attending his son’s birthday party at his home. When the teens arrived to Turpin’s home in Slidell, they found that no birthday party was underway, and Turpin’s son was not home.
Turpin provided alcohol to the children and made lewd comments, attorneys said.
He then brought two of the juveniles upstairs, where he got them to smoke methamphetamine and attempted to get them to perform sexual acts on each other.
Later, Turpin also groped and touched one of the girls while making sexual comments about her body, prosecutors said.
The victims were eventually picked up by one of their grandparents and soon afterwards, their parents and police were notified.
One of the juveniles was taken to the hospital, where she tested positive for meth. On June 2, 2017, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search at Turpin’s residence, and found meth in his nightstand.
Turpin was then arrested.
Through the course of the trial, prosecutors provided testimony from both witnesses and victims about the sexual conduct of Turpin, as well as physical evidence of the tools used to smoke the methamphetamine.
After more than four hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdicts.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.