Saints move practice to Tulane with rave reviews from fans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 12,000 fans attended the Saints practice on Sunday night at Tulane University. The Who-Dats experienced one of the more entertaining workouts for the Black and Gold.
“I think anytime you change the routine up, push practice back, they handled it well. The other thing is we get a great turnout. I think it’s just more exposure for our fans. But the facility is fantastic. You get a sense, the crowd is right on you here. Our training camp attendance has been great. I think this is a real good changeup. I think it’s good for the fans and for us,” said Sean Payton.
Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for the play of the night. Thomas caught a pass in traffic that drawed oohs and ahs from the fans.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.