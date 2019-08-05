Police asking for public’s help in W. Pryce Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their investigation of a shooting that happened near the corner of Ryan and West Pryce Street around 12:55 a.m. on August 4, 2019.
According to police, four victims were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact Lt. Jeffrey Keenum at 337-491-1456 (ext. 5310) or 337-302-8109.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.