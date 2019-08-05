Justin McMillan looks to lead Wave back to Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At the end of August, Tulane will be kicking off their season against Florida International and expectations will be as high as they have been in years.
The Greenies held their media day on July 31, and you could just feel the excitement over the “could be” following the Wave’s first bowl win since 2001.
Leading the charge is returning Quarterback Justin McMillan, who believes that winning starts before anyone takes the field.
“Just having the connection with the guys...when I first got here, my first touchdown was to Darnell and I honestly didn’t even know his name," McMillan said. "This is how it is in college football and to know that these guys and Coach Fritz brought me, I’m just excited at this point.”
In addition to brotherhood, head coach Willie Fritz believes that experience will be a big key to them being able to live up to even bigger expectations this season.
“I just think experience is the big thing," Fritz said. "He knows what we’re doing inside and out, he knows the guys. What a disadvantage to walk in the door or of a locker room five days before the first game and you’ve been somewhere else for three years.”
Going into their first game against Florida International, Fritz and McMillan hope that experience and kinship can lead to a win and a promising first step to a bowl victory.
