First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be higher this week with lower rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be more scattered showers and storms. I have a 40% chance of rain today. So, most of us may see a couple showers, while some of us will not see any rain. That’s the nature of scattered storms in the summer. Temperatures will be hot, especially wherever we do not see any rain. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s but it will feel more like the triple digits.