FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return; hotter and drier later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning commute weather looks quiet today, although the development of a few thunderstorms along the coastal parishes will certainly be possible for those in Cameron Parish this morning.
Otherwise, the usual start of heat and humidity to quickly build as temperatures warm up into the 90s ahead of developing scattered thunderstorms.
Today should bring a very similar day as Sunday, where a few spots get hit with some pop-up heavy downpours that will contain locally heavy downpours and lightning, while other areas miss out. Rain chances today around 40% will be mostly confined to the afternoon hours. With the loss of daytime heating, storms will gradually wind down before sunset. Lows tonight will again fall into the middle 70s on average.
The same pattern from last week carries over with a big ridge of high pressure to our west keeping northerly winds aloft and the chance of a few storms each day to begin the week. Through mid to late-week, this pattern will gradually change as the ridge aloft builds eastwards, sending rain chances down and temperatures up.
By Thursday and Friday, our afternoon highs will be closer to the middle 90s with heat index values up to above 105. Look for a drier pattern to carry into the upcoming weekend as the heat continues to build.
The good news is that the tropical outlook remains much quieter this week with no new development expected. Wind shear and dry air has managed to squash any areas that were highlighted for possible development last week, and there is nothing expected to develop in the Gulf this week with the current pattern in place.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
