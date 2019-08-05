Cowboys wrap up day four of fall practice, strap on full pads Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese wrapped up day four of fall camp Monday morning as the team will take Tuesday off before donning the full pads on Wednesday morning.
McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert continued to praise the conditioning of the team and the amount of reps the offense takes in his up-tempo offense.
Notable results from Monday’s practice according to McNeese:
• QBs and receiver looked sharp, hitting targets and catching passes in both skell and team periods.
• WR Trevor Begue made a diving catch on a 45-yard pass during skell period.
• Freshman WR Mason Pierce caught a pass on the sideline in stride from Matt Keller that went for about a 70 yard TD.
• DB Calum Foster had an interception in the first skell period.
• CB Colby Richardson had four pass break-ups, Darion Dunn with two and Colby Burton a couple during skell and team periods.
• DE Chris Livings recorded a sack in the first team period.
• RBs Justin Pratt, D’Andre Hicks and J’Cobi Skinner each broke open runs of 20 yards or more before being blown dead.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.