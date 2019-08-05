Complaint from 2014 says Salamoni showed ‘no regard’ for dying shooting victim, delayed medical assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing the family of Alton Sterling released a complaint Monday, Aug. 5 filed by an Emergency Management Services (EMS) employee claiming former Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni denied a dying shooting victim medical attention. Attorneys say the complaint is “concerning” and highlights Salamoni’s issues with his character and judgement.
Attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Bamberg, Dale Glover, Michael Adams, and Brandon DeCuir released the document at a press conference following a civil hearing Monday. The complaint was filed by an EMS first responder in 2014, two years before Salamoni fired a fatal shot in front of the Triple S Food Mart.
The report says Salamoni delayed EMS personnel, who verified a pulse from the shooting victim, from providing life-saving assistance. The shooting victim died.
“Officer Salamoni was rude, demeaning, unprofessional and provoking,” the report reads. “He displayed no regard for the human being lying dying in the roadway. Never have I felt so demoralized and treated with such contempt by anyone with BRPD.”
“This is who supporters of Officer Salamoni are defending. This isn’t some misunderstood officer," Stewart said. "This is who city council is defending by not settling this case.”
The employee who filed the complaint said firefighters and EMS arrived on scene after Salamoni, who told them the patient had already died. Another paramedic went to check the scene and found the patient “still breathing and moving.” The report says nearby first responders were “stunned at incidents wondering why they were told the patient had expired."
“The victim of the shooting was left in the street shaking and gasping for air with no one running to his aid due to the misinformation provided by scene controls,” the complaint says.
Salamoni wrote in his report that the shooting victim had “faint signs of life,” and that EMS was called to the scene. He wrote that two paramedics, a male and female, tried to provide medical attention to the victim, who had been shot in the head. He wrote the female paramedic returned to the body after paramedics returned their empty stretcher to the ambulance.
The EMS complaint read that she was trying to get more information for her report. In his report, Salamoni told the paramedic to stop investigating the body because she was in a crime scene.
Salamoni reported the female paramedic became “irate.” He reported the incident was recorded by at least two BRPD units on the scene.
The attorneys also addressed comments made recently by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.
“It’s one of the first times I’ve seen a police chief step up nationally and take responsibility for the actions of his officer, even though he was not in command at the time,” Stewart said. “He apologized to the family, to the community. That takes strength, that takes courage, and he should be commended for that. He showed that this should have never happened. He said there were many opportunities for BRPD to hold him accountable. He never should have been hired. He should have been reprimanded time after time.”
Chief Paul issued an apology to the city and the family of Alton Sterling after announcing that former police officer, Blane Salamoni, who fired the fatal shot in 2016, will never return to the police department.
Stewart said he and the attorneys commended the Paul’s comments.
During the Aug. 5 hearing at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Judge Mike Caldwell ruled that Salamoni’s pre-employment psych screening must be released by the city in the wrongful death suit brought forth by Sterling’s children. Caldwell is delaying that requirement pending appeals.
“We suspect that psychological report is going to show what the chief has been saying, that Salamoni should have never been a cop,” Attorney Michael Adams said.
