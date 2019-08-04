Local girl earns Supernova award for Boy Scouts of America

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A few years ago, the Boy Scouts of America began accepting girls into their program called Scouts BSA.
Eight-year-old Elena Grace is one of the girls in the Lake Charles area who has since joined.
Scouting law promises to keep oneself “physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight,” all things she and her family have been pursuing since she joined Scouts BSA in September 2018.
“It’s a chance to come together as a family and watch her grow and develop and learn and find herself," Daniel Lorenzi, Elena Grace’s dad, said.
Elena Grace is not alone.
Michael Beer, the CEO of Southwest Louisiana Boy Scouts Council, said the area has seen 250 girls join in the last year.
“Even though they’ve been participating, you know, they were called tag-a-longs, or coming out to the camp outs, doing the activities, doing everything," Beer said. "But when it came time to the recognition, like the S.T.E.M. Supernova award, they couldn’t earn it.”
Now, that’s all changed. In fact, Elena Grace recently became the first scout in the Calcasieu Area Council to earn the Supernova.
The award has 10 requirements, all S.T.E.M. areas, or science, technology, engineering and math.
“I like engineering and math, it helps you tie to things like school, and sometimes it can help you with jobs," Elena Grace said. "And, engineering, you can use things like for my future job, an architect.”
Beer also said they’ll be visiting area elementary schools this fall, encouraging kids to join the program.
