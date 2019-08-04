First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon showers continue through mid-week

Tuesday we’ll see much of the same story with hit or miss showers through the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. Without the rain the heat is on with highs in the 90s and the heat index near the triple digits. Be sure to keep the weather app handy to watch for rain developing during the afternoon. The greatest chance for rain will be during the afternoon hours between lunch and dinner time when we have the most daytime heating helping those storms to develop. Into the evening hours rain chances fall along with the temperature down into the mid 70s.