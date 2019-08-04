First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon showers continue through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon scattered afternoon showers and storms continue to develop across SWLA. Those without rain will continue to feel the heat. Highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon with the heat index in the upper 90s to triple digits. Watch that radar if you have any outdoor plans as showers continue to pop-up! Grab the umbrella before heading out to any evening plans.
Monday we’ll start off the week with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures start in the mid 70s before jumping into the 90s by the afternoon. We’ll see heat indices in the triple digits as we wait for a shower to move through and cool us off. There is a 40% chance that we could see an afternoon shower or storm develop giving a brief cool down. With out the rain the heat continues! Be sure to use caution when working outside. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.
Tuesday we’ll see much of the same story with hit or miss showers through the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. Without the rain the heat is on with highs in the 90s and the heat index near the triple digits. Be sure to keep the weather app handy to watch for rain developing during the afternoon. The greatest chance for rain will be during the afternoon hours between lunch and dinner time when we have the most daytime heating helping those storms to develop. Into the evening hours rain chances fall along with the temperature down into the mid 70s.
By mid week we’re still see that chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms with a 30% chance of rain. This means that rain will be hit or miss during the day with the greatest chance between noon and six in the evening when we have the greatest amount of daytime heating. We’ll see temperatures top out in the low 90s with the heat index near triple digits. Rain chances and temperatures fall into the evening down to near nothing for rain and into the mid 70s temperature wise.
Thursday is when rain chances start to fall and continue to fall into the weekend. We’ll be down to a 10% chance of rain through both days next weekend, but that means that heat will be on! Air temperatures could reach the mid 90s and feel like well into the triple digits. Be sure to keep watching the forecast for changes as we get closer to next weekend!
Out in the tropics, we’ve got good news! The area we were watching for development has a 0% chance of developing in the next 2-5 days. Conditions have become so unfavorable that the hurricane center does not believe we will see any development with this system. More good news for the tropics is that we are not watching anything else!
