Competition ramps up for first day in pads

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football slipped on the shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp on Sunday morning, focusing on more fundamentals and technique while stressing the importance of competition.
“We challenged our guys to come out here today and compete,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We said either you’re competing or you’re not. We challenged those guys and they responded. There was a lot of fundamental technique today. A lot of indy (individual) time, and some cross over time as well.”
The Cowboys battled heat that reached as high as 100 degrees with the heat index but kept up the energy throughout the practice.
“We got a lot of work in today and we still have work to do,” said Gilbert. “We want to be consistent with our energy and effort and continue to bring that along.”
McNeese will practice in shells again on Monday morning before taking a break from the practice field on Tuesday. The team will go in full pads for the first time on Wednesday.
DAY THREE CAMP NOTES:
• Sophomore DB Andre Sam had an interception in pass skell and nearly had a second pick during the first to two team sessions.
• Junior WR Trevor Begue stayed focused on a passed ball despite having two defenders on him as he brought in a pass for a TD.
• Junior CB Darion Dunn knocked away a couple of passes in skell drills.
• Freshman WR Mason Pierce was found wide open for a 40-yard TD catch from Matt Keller in skells.
• Lots of players are getting significant reps as the competition continues to build.
