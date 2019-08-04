Baker Mayfield – aka ‘Frank the Tank’ – shotguns beer at Tribe game as crowd roars (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alcoholic beverages should be consumed slowly and responsibly, but, when you’re Baker Mayfield, the rules are occasionally broken.
During Saturday night’s game, as the Cleveland Indians faced off against the Los Angeles Angels, a stadium camera spotted Mayfield in a suite and beamed the shot to the Jumbotron (or whatever we call it now).
While cloaked in a Francisco Lindor jersey, Mayfield jumped up, ripped a beer can open with his teeth and shotgunned it.
If you’re not familiar with the terminology, just watch and learn:
