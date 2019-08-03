Southern shows improvement on second day with cleaner practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s practices begin at 7:45 a.m. throughout camp, almost two hours later than the 6 a.m. practices that will begin once classes begin in a few weeks.
Day two on The Bluff was another chance for Southern to improve. Saturday’s practice was cleaner than day one Friday and some of the guys complimented their teammates on the opposite side of the ball.
“We have one of the best defenses in the SWAC, in my opinion,” said junior wide receiver Cameron Mackey. “So, they make us better. We make them better. Every day, we’re going to come out and compete and get this work in.”
“The offense is going to be real dangerous,” noted junior safety Chase Foster. “As we go against each other each day, we compete and make each other better. Grind hard.”
“They give us the best competition,” explained junior safety Jakoby Pappillion. “They’re the best offense in the SWAC to me. It’s just great. Great competition every day.”
When analyzing the mindset of this team moving forward, perhaps there’s no better representative of that than Foster and Mackey.
“Anyone that lines up against you, you have to compete no matter who it is, even at the next level. It could be DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham. Either way it goes, you have to compete and have that mindset of a dog,” added Foster, a 5-foot-7, 167 pounder who played his prep ball at Southern Lab.
“Most important is we have to execute more. Get better at executing and coming out every day and working hard,” stated Mackey.
While the first couple of days have been good, full-padded practices are looming, which definitely makes a difference.
“You can really get a good look at what your team looks like,” said senior offensive lineman Jodeci Harris. “It’s a lot different with pads on and people going full speed, so we’ll see what the team is really working with.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.