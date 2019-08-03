‘The Pelican State Goes to War’ exhibit now open at Historic City Hall downtown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new exhibit at Historic City Hall takes visitors through history — specifically, highlighting the contributions made during World War II.
The exhibit is open to all — and one special visitor on the exhibit’s opening night Friday was Patrick Landry. Landry is 97 now, but in his early 20s is when he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We would travel all through the Philippines, in the Philippines, and really, we would really be on a small ship that provided whatever was required from island to island. My job was electrician mate on the ship," Landry said.
Now, “The Pelican State Goes to War” exhibit holds a certificate from when Landry crossed the equator.
“This is great and that’s pretty old too,” Landry said. “Well that was in 1940-- what? 20th of December 1944. That’s when we were crossing the equator and going to the Pacific.”
This is just one of the many artifacts on display as a part of the new exhibit; teaching all generations about Louisiana’s contributions during the war.
“It’s important not only for veterans, but also school-age kids, high schoolers, we can’t forget our history, so bringing this, physically, tangibly right here in Lake Charles is truly a historic moment," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Even more specifically, Southwest Louisiana’s role in World War II.
“Aviation fuel, I mean, the rubber, the rubber capacity here, synthetic rubber was a big thing for the United States during the war. When Japan captured Malia, they captured a majority of the world’s rubber supply, so we had to come up with a new supply of rubber and Lake Charles was crucial to that during the war," James Linn, curator of the exhibit, said.
The exhibit is free to the public and on display until October 19.
On September 5, there will be a panel discussion about WWII’s impact on Southwest Louisiana moderated by John Bridges. Panelists will share their first-hand experiences and local historians will share insight on the impacts to our area.
This free event will take place at McNeese State University’s Tritico Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the panel begins at 6;30 p.m.
