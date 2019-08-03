McNeese to lean on offensive line depth in 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Football is a game of inches. While the skill position players get most of the glory, games are truly won and lost upfront. McNeese currently has 19 offensive linemen on the roster which is by far more than they’ve had in recent years. With the up-tempo offense that’ll be on display this upcoming season, the added depth is sure to be beneficial.
“It’s going to be really good to be able to keep people fresh during the season because you’re not going to have to share so many reps at practice. Last year we were a revolving door on the offensive line," said McNeese lineman Grant Burguillos. "It’ll allow us to have a solid five with one or two guys that can come in and relieve us and it’s going to be really good.”
Friday marked practice one for senior Grant Burguillos under first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert due to him sitting out in the spring with an injury. The preseason All-Southland first-teamer is thrilled to be back on the field with his teammates.
“I feel great. It’s wonderful to be able to put the pads back on because a lot of guys don’t make it back it to the field after a really bad injury," admitted Burguillos. "I’m grateful that I’m back on the field and I’m just happy to be here. I’m ready to get after it.”
The Cowboys will depend on Burguillos to be one of the main anchors on the line.
“It’ll be good to have him. It’s good to have him out here and have his presence and experience that he brings with him playing last year and having that under his belt,” Gilbert said. "It’s the same with him as the other guys we’ll see what his progression was and go back and watch the tape and see how he was today.”
Now the depth is there, the main task for this Cowboy coaching staff is to find the best five guys to gel and lead this offensive attack.
