LSU holds first practice of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The screeching sound of whistles being blown once again filled the air around Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge.
The 2019 LSU Tigers took to the practice field for the first day of fall camp Friday.
Since the LSU Spring Game ended back on April 6, all Tiger football fans have been clamoring for this day, the chance to see their team back on the field preparing for a game just a few weeks away.
The media was allowed to watch about 20 minutes of LSU practice on day one. Perhaps you’ve heard or read it before, but something feels different on the offensive side of the ball.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is the unquestioned captain of the ship, with bigger, stronger, and more mature Myles Brennan behind him. Hopefully, Brennan is ready to step in and play meaningful football if needed.
The wide receiving corps, with returners like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall Jr., appears to be stacked.
True freshman running backs John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price got their feet wet in the screen game, while also getting their share of coaching.
On the defensive side of the ball, there was a quick glimpse at pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, who is now in his new No. 18 jersey. There’s also perhaps the best defensive player in college football, junior safety Grant Delpit, who hopes to add to the great tradition of No. 7.
Orgeron said Chaisson will wear the No. 18 well and represent the team well. He added Chaisson has tremendous character on and off the field. Orgeron also said the team has a lot of speed and he wants to get those guys in position to be on the field and use that speed to rush the quarterback.
Coach O said tight end Thaddeus Moss had an excellent summer and is fully healthy now. He and the other coaches hope Moss can stay healthy to make big contributions for the Tigers.
The coach said they want Burrow to get the ball out of his hand quickly to avoid taking unnecessary hits, but he will also be needed to help out the offense with his legs. He added they will have to pick and choose when to run him.
The skies opened up during practice, but the team was able to stay outside because there was no lightning. Orgeron said he was glad the players were able to stay on the field because they need the work.
According to Orgeron, wide receiver Dee Anderson is currently suspended from all team activities due to a “conditioning thing.”
Players will be made available for interviews Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.