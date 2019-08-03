LSU football players hit the field for second day of practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In four weeks, Tiger Stadium will be filled with the sound of about 100,000 strong, but until then, it’s the roar of head coach Ed Orgeron that the LSU football players will hear on the field.
The scorching sun shined from above and the Tigers worked through the sweat and steam down on the field. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow continued to lead the way offensively. Another day meant another chance to see the new-look LSU offense that head coach Ed Orgeron has talked about so much with the addition of passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
One noticeable wrinkle is the new look of Stephen Sullivan. The pass catcher from Donaldsonville put on about 20 pounds to become a receiving threat at tight end that the Tigers haven’t really had recently. Sullivan showed off what a 6-foot-5, 250-pound target looks like. He should be able to handle the contact of his new position, yet stretch defenses with his speed and athleticism.
Running backs caught passes, caught more passes, and then, caught a few more. LSU believes junior rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire will excel in this new offensive attack. Edwards-Helaire said the players went “big and heavy” with the weights over the summer, while much of the running was directed into football-related drills and activities. He added they would run 4.5 miles per day during those activities.
The two new No. 18s talked about the honor of wearing the special jersey to represent LSU. Offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry, a product of Dutchtown, is certainly humbled. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also gave a rare interview Saturday.
“Whether I got that number or not, I have to do what I’m supposed to on and off the field,” said Chaisson.
Junior Jacoby Stevens has settled in as a big playmaker at safety after bouncing around from position to position. He said he tries to emulate former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu’s football intelligence. He added Mathieu’s instincts are incredible, describing the “Honey Badger” as always in the right place at the right time.
The grind will continue Sunday, with no break from practice scheduled until Thursday.
