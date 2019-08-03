LDWF announces change in shrimp openings for SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season.
Season openings are as follows:
- The portion of state inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line to open at 6 p.m. August 5, 2019
- The portion of state inside waters from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou to open at 6 a.m. August 5, 2019
- The portion of state inside waters from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6 p.m. August 5, 2019
LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters to develop recommendations for the opening of the fall shrimp season. Data were used to calculate a date when white shrimp will reach marketable size.
