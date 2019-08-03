Imperial Health sends patient notices after cyber ransom attack

“We determined that there was what we call ransom ware, so essentially, ‘Hey, we’ve got your information, we’ve got it locked up. We’re not going to allow you to have access back to it until you pay what they call a ransom.’ And most of the time...in crypto currency or bit coin, or whatever. If you pay the currency, then we’ll release your information to you and with each passing minute the price goes up,” he said.