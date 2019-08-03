First Alert Forecast: Afternoon rain chances continue

Sunday expect warm and humid conditions to start the day. We’ll see temperatures warm into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. We do have the chance for a shower or storm to develop during the afternoon hours. If you don’t get one of those cooling showers it’ll feel like the triple digits through much of the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outside in the heat. We’ll get our slight overnight cool down with temperatures falling into the mid 70s.