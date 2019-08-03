First Alert Forecast: Afternoon rain chances continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect partly to mostly sunny skies as rain chances has held off for most of us across SWLA. We still have that chance for a pop-up shower through the evening hours, but the chance remains low at about 20%. Temperatures continue to soar across the area with highs in the mid 90s in some locations with the heat index near the 100 degree mark. Into the evening hours we’ll see that temperature begin to fall into the mid 70s.
Sunday expect warm and humid conditions to start the day. We’ll see temperatures warm into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. We do have the chance for a shower or storm to develop during the afternoon hours. If you don’t get one of those cooling showers it’ll feel like the triple digits through much of the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outside in the heat. We’ll get our slight overnight cool down with temperatures falling into the mid 70s.
Expect similar conditions for Monday with warm and muggy conditions to start the day. A mix of sun and clouds through the mid morning into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Thanks to the humidity we’ll feel more like the triple digits once again. We’ll start seeing more clouds develop and a greater rain chance into the afternoon with our typical summer time afternoon. Rain chances begin to diminish around sunset and only slightly linger into the evening hours. Temperatures once again cool off into the mid 70s.
Tuesday is a carbon copy of Monday with the same forecast expected. We’ll begin to see the forecast become a blur of heat and afternoon showers and storms as the heat continues to build. Expect the heat through much of the week with those afternoon rain chance continuing. As we edge toward the following weekend we’re seeing a trend of lowering afternoon rain chances, which means the heat will be the main focus next weekend.
We’re also watching the tropics for potential development. The same disorganized cluster of thunderstorms that moved off of Africa and has continued westward is still making its trek toward the Leeward Islands. Thankfully this area has begun to encounter unfavorable conditions for development and chances of it becoming an organized tropical system have plummeted. Right now the National Hurricane Center only has a 20% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 40% chance in the next 5 days. This is due to unfavorable conditions sticking around as it moves closer to the Leeward Islands.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.