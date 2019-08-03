Cameron Fishing Tournament relocates for sixteenth year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday marked day two of the sixteenth annual Cameron Fishing Tournament.
The tournament called the Cameron Jetty Pier Pavilion home in the past, but this year it saw a change a scenery.
Tom Barrett, the festival chairman, said with 130 participants and hundreds from the community, the festival flourished at it’s new location at Grand Chenier Park.
“We’re, the proximity to the water, we’re right here on the edge of the Mermentau River, a five minute boat ride and you’re on the Gulf of Mexico," Barrett said.
The variety of fishing you can find in Cameron is certainly part of the festival’s success, with an off-shore division, a baiting division and a bass tournament. Barrett said you can also credit the family friendly atmosphere for the big turnout.
“We have fishing for the fishermen, the ones who want to fish, we also have the activities today, we have the kids activities all day," Barrett said. "We have the kid’s beauty pageant, we have bands playing all day, live music, great food. It’s a festival for the whole family.”
The tournament also included a presentation by it’s sponsor, Venture Global, showing the company’s plans for the future of the Cameron Jetty Pier.
