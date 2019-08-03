Cam Jordan lightens the mood during a grueling Saints training camp

“No doubt, you felt it. I thought it was going to tilt a little in my favor, but it’s cool. We talk about the kind of guy Mike is, the way he comes to work. You see the pressure when “Mike T” wasn’t at camp. He comes in, and you kjnow he’s been working out. He looks leaner than he did last year. Stronger than he did last year. Actually, whatver he’s doing, he looks faster. I’m not saying he’s the best, but he’s aiming for No. 1,” said Jordan.