Brees and Zion forming budding relationship over New Orleans sports

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Draft night, Zion got a memorable present from Drew Brees. An autographed jersey signed, "Passing the torch to you." Zion a transcendent talent in his own sport, was overwhelmed by the moment.
“That was just my personal statement to him, just welcoming him to the city and letting him know that I want to be there for him as a resource in whatever I can do. I feel that way about every rookie that walks in the door here to. Whatever I can do, just because of the way I feel about this city and these organizations from the ownership down,” said Drew Brees.
Brees is 40 years old, Zion is only 19. Drew’s kids are actually closer in age to Williamson. But age doesn’t matter, they share something very important. Both give their franchises hope that a title can be won in any given season.
“First of all, let’s take a step back. Zion (Williamson) hasn’t played a game yet, right? He hasn’t stepped foot on the court yet for the Pelicans during a regular season game. So as much excitement as there is and I think at the end of the day, for me as being a guy who knows what it’s like to come to a city and feeling like, man, it’s kind of starting from scratch and building something from the ground up. That’s the way we felt when we came here in 06 with Sean Payton and all the guys that came in that year and here we are 14 years later and we’re able to look at all that we’ve accomplished and how we’re still trying to climb and get better,” said Brees.
Another thing Zion and Brees possess, great taste in clothes. And that style appears to be passed down to the Brees boys. At the ESPY’s Zion rocked the same tuxedo as the kiddos.
“That was the first time we had met Zion (Williamson). Didn’t know that I was going to see him. It was literally right when we walk out of the hotel to jump in our car to go to the red carpet. My boys are there with the maroon tuxedo jackets with the black lapel and out walks Zion (Williamson) same outfit. So it this like this is meant to be. It was awesome,” said Brees.
Brees admitted after practice that the jersey he signed for Zion Williamson talking about passing the torch, he did not know that was going to be used for public consumption. Hey, it got out though.
