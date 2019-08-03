Alvin Kamara’s unique skillset gives opposing defenses nightmares

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat may be unbearable, but you won’t see it kill the good vibes coming from Alvin Kamara.
“I think that’s just me I’m just easy going and try to make every situation fun as fun as I can,” said Alvin Kamara. “If you come out here with the mindset that its hot and we got to practice and run and hit each other its not going to go good so I try to laugh my through and it’s done now.”
He has good reason to be in a good mood. Heading into year three, Kamara has become one of the league’s best who can do it all. He runs, catches, and scores.
His skillset is unique, but the defining quality he believes is balance. The ability to stay off the ground with contact coming from all around.
“I think I’ve had it but I definitely worked on more now than in the past 3-4 years more than before. Every year it’s an evolution to try to find new things to try to increase that skill,” said Kamara.
He won’t be stopping it anytime soon. Mainly because after 32 touchdowns in two seasons, it’s worked.
“I wouldn’t do it if it didn’t translate. It’s simple,” said Kamara.
With Mark Ingram now gone, there’s no question, Kamara is the lead back on this team, but he says he is not concerned with monitoring his snaps or touches, that’s up to the coaches to decide. He just wants to do what he is asked to do.
