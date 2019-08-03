After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #8

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Spirited Saturday practice
Saturday was practice eight for the Saints. Usually after a week into camp the newness wears off and the effort can get sluggish.
That was not the case Saturday where the Saints had, arguably, their best practice of camp. There was a lot of live action which made for a spirited workout.
They did red zone, full team and even goal line. The competitiveness was high and the fans enjoyed it.
Take Two: Brees crushing the intermediate game
As I watched Drew Brees dominate in the first full team period, it occurred to me just how much he is mastering the intermediate part of the offense. His timing and accuracy in the 15-20 yard portion the field has been prolific.
It was on full display when he connected on four straight passes during one period. His first went to Josh Hill on a deep out, then back-to-back passes to Michael Thomas on a hitch and a comeback, respectively. He closed it out with a corner route to Tre’Quan Smith who had a big run after catch.
Before anyone goes nuts about Brees’ arm strength issues, remember the bread and butter of the Saints offense has always been to attack the intermediate part of the field and take calculated shots downfield. Brees is more than capable of executing that plan.
Take Three: McCoy takes over
Same take as Friday.
Erik McCoy took all of the first team reps Saturday. Is it too early to say he’s won the center competition? Maybe. But at this point, it’s abundantly clear he is the front runner at what was the biggest question mark coming into camp.
Take Four: Top Plays
Saquan Hampton picked off Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone during an early seven-on-seven period. It appeared Bridgewater didn’t see him when he threw the pass.
Bridgewater bounced back in team with a beauty to Simmie Cobbs down the seam for a touchdown.
Taysom Hill made a great decision on a zone read and kept it himself for a big gain during a team period.
Hill also connected with Cyril Grayson on a corner route for a big gain.
Latavius Murray fully returned to practice and made some nice plays. His first came on a swing pass from Bridgewater during seven-on-sevens for a touchdown. Later, he made a nice cut on a run right behind McCoy where he made Malcom Brown miss for his longest gain of camp.
Alvin Kamara made big run when he ran through a hole created by Ryan Ramczyk and Cameron Tom and got quickly into the secondary during a team period.
Ted Ginn Jr. faked out Marshon Lattimore on a double move to open seven-on-sevens but dropped the wide-open pass from Brees.
Eli Apple had two PBUs in Saturday’s practice. He has the unofficial lead in that category but has yet to haul in an interception.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Will Clapp and Cameron Tom both received first team reps at guard.
- The Saints waived Rob Kelley and signed Jacquizz Rodgers. He’s the third back of camp to wear #37.
- Alvin Kamara began the goal line period with a touchdown but was stuffed on the next play. On the final play, Brees hit Ginn in the back of the end zone, but Ginn was ruled out of bounds. Video evidence confirmed, the call was correct.
- DeMario Davis did not practice Saturday. No reason was given for his absence.
- The Saints will go under the lights for the first time all camp Sunday night at Yulman stadium. That place always provides a fun atmosphere.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.