Two more arrests made in sex trafficking case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced two more arrests in the sex trafficking of a 14-year-old victim.
According to detectives, their investigation has revealed two more suspects who they allege also had sex with the victim.
Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, of Lake Charles was initially arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for obstruction of justice on July 17, 2019. During their investigation detectives say that they discovered that Johnson had been attempting to hide the victim at the motel while detectives were initially trying to locate her.
Judge Clayton Davis has set a bond of $250,000 for Johnson for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Dominique J. Simmons, 32, of Lake Charles was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 24, 2019.
Judge Clayton Davis has set Simmons bond at $250,000 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.