TROPICAL UPDATE: Atlantic system no better organized, development chances lowered

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the past 24 hours, a tropical wave labeled as Invest 96L located about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands has undergone quite a bit of weakening thanks to dry Saharan air getting pulled into the system that continues to move westward.
The future development of this storm will likely be in jeopardy due to this, and as a result, the National Hurricane Center has lowered its development chances from a high chance to a medium chance over the next 5 days.
Long range trends show more Saharan Dust following the path of the system as it heads closer to the Leeward Islands next week, and beyond that, the conditions won’t be too favorable for further development.
This is certainly good news for the U.S. as the threat for impacts look even lower, as the storm could likely fizzle out well before becoming a threat.
The other area in the Atlantic that was located near the Bahamas has fizzled out and no longer a threat for development. Elsewhere, things remain quiet in the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.