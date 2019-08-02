SWLA Arrest Report - August 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 1, 2019.
Damian Devon Gee, 37, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer with force or violence; resisting an officer by flight; failure to stop or yield; careless operation; traffic-control signals; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of a public passage; speeding; impeding the flow of traffic.
Tyrone Jermaine Clark, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (4 charges); obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer.
Candace Paige Abshire, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Logan Ryan Gandy, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Rodricas Guillory, 55. Baytown, TX: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; contempt of court.
Casey Deshon Gray, 20; Lake Charles: Tail lamps; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.
Darryll Darnell Richmond, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Cassandra Sheree Jones, 39, Hahnville: Instate detainer.
Jayce Allen Campbell, 30, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Dante Allen Jeanise, 21, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institutions; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Clinton James Bertrand, 36, Sulphur: Contraband in a penal institution, criminal conspiracy; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tessie Amamda Breaux, 35, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Kennedy Nicole Parker, 22, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Jaden Cade Weber, 18, Sulphur: Attempted first degree rape.
Jennifer Lane Peltier, 25, Lake Charles: Obscenity; disturbing the peace; contempt of court (3 charges).
Kenneth Joseph Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mitchell Montana Hughes, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Andrew Bryce Thibodeaux, 33, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Sterling Bartley, 33, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse.
Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; obstruction of a public passage.
Derek James Nunez, 37, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; tail lamps; contempt of court.
Kamlin Rae Cogswell, 28, Iowa: Obstruction of justice; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Donovan Micah Shepherd, 37, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of drug paraphernalia.
