STATE POLICE: Do not drive the wrong way to avoid traffic on I-210 Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since the beginning of 2019, the I-210 bridge has been under construction, causing delays and hold ups that can keep drivers at a standstill for a few minutes to occasionally a few hours.
John Wilson uses I-210 often and says drivers on the bridge seem to have no patience.
"It's like a racetrack at 5 a.m. trying to get across that bridge or trying to get to the bridge before anything happens," Wilson said.
Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police says the situation has some drivers going to extremes to avoid it all.
"We get different calls, different posts, we even have people sending us videos about drivers driving the wrong way because of the traffic congestion," Senegal said.
Senegal says it’s hard to believe people do this, since these delays should be expected.
“This construction is nothing new, it’s been going on since the beginning of the year with the I-210 construction,” Senegal said. “So you’re going to expect delays and a lot of drivers are running late. I mean you’re putting everybody else’s life at risk. Maybe that driver isn’t paying attention.”
“I think any time somebody does something stupid like that and they cut 30 or 40 seconds off their time, if something did happen, that 30 or 40 seconds or even 10 to 15 minutes isn’t going to be worth the life that they could potentially damage or kill,” Wilson said.
