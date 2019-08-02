Sports Person of the Week - Chris Livings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From the time he stepped foot on McNeese’s campus, Chris Livings has made a living in opposing teams’ backfields. Despite missing most of 2017 due to injury the Barbe alum has managed to rack up 20.5 sacks during his time as a Cowboy.
“I am just extremely blessed because I look at it as if I would not have broken my wrist my junior year, I probably would not have the opportunity to even do this,” said McNeese defensive end Chris Livings. "For God to orchestrate the way that He has, I am in awe of His works right now.”
With the departure of All-American linebacker BJ Blunt, a leadership role is needed on the Pokes defense. Livings along with first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert feel the senior defensive end is poised to fill the void.
“I’m just trying to trust the process with God," Livings added. "I’ve really been praying about trying to grow into the leader that He needs me to be and to be a better person overall.”
“Great all-around kid. He makes a ton of plays which goes back to his leadership," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "He’s a guy who is an invaluable asset to our football team.”
With one season to go in the blue and gold, Livings sits 10.5 sacks away from tying McNeese’s all-time career record. While it might not necessarily be his main goal going into 2019 it’s certainly something he doesn’t overlook.
“I try not to think about it but when I do think about it I just smile and get a little smirk on my face," said Livings. "I try to really just cherish it because it’s not promised to anyone.”
