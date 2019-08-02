Scams to look out for if you’re a first-time college student

Fake Checks. Fake check scams often involve a check issuer “accidentally” sending a check with a higher amount of money than they actually owe you. They will ask you to deposit the check and then wire the difference back to them. The catch is that the check they sent you was a fake, but it takes days or even weeks for the check to bounce. By then, you’ve wired money over to the scammer that you can’t get back and still haven’t received the money owed to you.