Scams to look out for if you’re a first-time college student

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s no secret scam artists prey on the vulnerable and with school starting back up soon-that means college freshmen.
It can be some of the best years of your life, heading off to college and being on your own for the first time. While many students are planning out their college careers, so are scammers. According to the Better Business Bureau, for scammers it’s a chance to go after people with very little life experience.
“We haven’t had anything in our area but again university hasn’t started back up yet,” Ashley Durel, Operations Manager at BBB of Southwest Louisiana, said.
Although the local BBB hasn’t gotten any calls yet, Durel said now is the time to learn what you need to look out for if you’re stepping on a college campus for the first time.
“Employment scams, online purchasing scams, roommate scams as well as fraudulent check scams and student loan scams,” Durel said.
However, Durel said there’s one scam that students and parents need to look out for the most.
“One of the biggest ones is going to be employment scams," Durel said.
She said it can be easy for students, especially college freshmen to get excited when they receive unsolicited job offers. In particular, those requiring little to no experience or offers to work from home. Durel said these are almost always too good to be true.
“As a college student, you’re looking for part time jobs and a lot of scams that have been popping up, especially in this area are going to be secret shopper with big box stores or getting your car wrapped for big name brands. Just know that these companies do not do these at all," Durel said.
If you’re fleeing the nest for the first time and plan to not stay on campus, she said you could also become a potential target for scammers.
“With college students, you’re trying to save money, you’re trying to pinch pennies any way you can," Durel said. "Now with the roommates, you always want to double check with your roommates, you never just want to send them money, especially with social media, there’s so many ways to find things like that on Facebook and Instagram.”
The BBB also said that if you’re looking for an apartment online and a landlord asks you to wire a payment, more than likely they’re not legitimate and when in doubt if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
BBB offers tips for college students on how to avoid the most common scams:
Online Purchases. Online shopping is a popular way for students to shop for college necessities, but it’s also a popular way for scammers to steal personal information. Scammers create websites that claim to sell items that often look legitimate to the average shopper, but instead collect the victim’s information and vanish from contact.
Tips to avoid these scams:
- Check out the business at bbb.org to look up BBB Customer Reviews and complaints.
- Be sure the site is secure and only pay with a credit card when shopping online.
- Read over the website’s Privacy Policy to make sure your information is safe.
Employment. Students tend to search for part-time jobs on recruiting sites that allow them to work from their computer while still enrolled in school. While this new trend is a common tactic for job-seekers, BBB Scam Tracker has received reports of fake job offers sent to applicants’ emails. These scammers claim to be responding to a submitted application or have viewed a resume on an online recruiting site.
Tips to avoid these scams:
- Check if the contact information in the email matches that on the actual website and online recruiting page.
- Never pay up-front fees for promises of guaranteed income.
- Be cautious if you sense urgency or have received the same inquiry multiple times.
Counterfeit Products. Counterfeit products are common at pop-up stores and markets -- places where scammers can sell items that claim to be a certain brand without fear of getting caught. Shopping for brand-name products at these locations sounds like a better deal than purchasing from a reputable website or store, however it’s only cheaper because it’s manufactured differently, which could result in faulty products.
Tips to avoid these scams:
- Search the BBB Accredited Business Directory for reliable shops.
- Only shop on secure websites that include “https” and the lock symbol in the URL.
- Only use a credit card when shopping online.
Fake Checks. Fake check scams often involve a check issuer “accidentally” sending a check with a higher amount of money than they actually owe you. They will ask you to deposit the check and then wire the difference back to them. The catch is that the check they sent you was a fake, but it takes days or even weeks for the check to bounce. By then, you’ve wired money over to the scammer that you can’t get back and still haven’t received the money owed to you.
Tips to avoid these scams:
- Be wary of checks received from unknown individuals.
- Do not accept over payments.
- Confirm that the check has cleared before you withdraw cash
Tech Support. Many students use a laptop and scammers are aware of this. A popular scam appears as a call or a pop-up on your computer claiming to be from a reputable tech support source such as Microsoft or Apple, alerting you to a problem or security breach. To fix the “problem” you must give remote access to the caller. Don’t be fooled by this - they are the security breach. Once given access, they can install malware on your computer and steal personal information.
Tips to avoid these scams:
- Verify a business’s contact information at bbb.org or visit the official website.
- Never provide passwords over the phone.
- Do not rely on caller ID to authenticate a caller.
