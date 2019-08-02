Sabine Parish couple charged with child sex crimes, internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A Sabine Parish husband and wife are behind bars on Friday, facing a long list of child sex abuse charges, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.
- Dustin Crow, 30 of Noble, was arrested on 106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, 1 count of sexual battery under the age of 13, and 1 count of first degree rape under the age of 13.
- Samantha Crow, 30 of Noble, was arrested on 1 count of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 1 count of distributing pornography under the age of 13, 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13, and 2 counts of first degree rape of juvenile under the age of 13.
“Child sexual abuse is a vile and heinous crime that traumatizes victims for life,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry, in a news release. “The innocence of our youth should be protected, which is why I am thankful for my Cyber Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to make our communities safer and bring child predators to justice.”
The Crows were booked into the Sabine Parish Jail.
The arrests were a result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sulphur Police Department, and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
