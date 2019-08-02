Police asking for public’s assistance in identifying battery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is accused of committing battery against another person.
According to police, the incident happened near the corner of Woodring St. and North Simmons St. on July 26, 2019, around 4:38 p.m.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Lake Charles Police are asking anyone who has any information on the incident or can help identify the person in the pictures to contact them at 337-491-1311 or Detective Lary Newingham at 337-491-5312.
