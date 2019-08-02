Over 20 dogs recovering after rescue in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sherrif’s Deputy Zach Ellender says on July 31, he was driving down the road when he spotted a few puppies wandering in the road. When he got out to get the puppies to safety, he didn’t expect what happened next.
"We stopped, got out and went to shoo them back into the yard, then when I walked in the yard, I just seen dogs tied to trees, no food no water," Ellender said.
He says in total, 24 dogs were rescued from the property, all appearing to have been without food and water for days to weeks. He said it isn’t easy seeing dogs this malnourished.
"It hurts personally, because I mean I wouldn't want to be tied up to a tree no food no water in the hot summer," Ellender said.
Jeanne Irvine, with BPSO, said after word got out about these dogs being rescued, everyone in the community from businesses to individuals banded together to offer donations and support.
"This is a scale that we've never seen before, to have so many dogs at one time," Irvine said. "I've gotten so many messages, It's been something that's pulled everyone here together at our office, and pulled the community together, so for that we're grateful."
BPSO is asking anyone if they have to room in both their homes and their hearts to come on by and adopt.
"Considering the condition that they came from, they're all really sweet dogs, they're all really friendly,” Ellender said. “They're just looking for some love."
"As soon as we got them here, it seemed to me that they got relief, you know wagging their tails, it's just really touching that you could see that response physically," Irvine said. "Whatever we can do to get these dogs in a nice home and give them some love they never felt before would be wonderful."
The sheriff's office says two suspects are in custody.
If you wish to donate or help with the animals, you can contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
