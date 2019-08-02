New bill would limit your screen time on apps like Twitter to 30 minutes a day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Missouri senator Josh Hawley is gaining buzz after introducing a bill that aims to fight social media addiction.
Hawley wants to ban practices frequently used by top social networking sites to keep users engaged, like Youtube’s auto play feature or Snapchat’s snap streaks.
We’re all guilty of it, spending a little too much time on apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“Some of them, yeah!...Some of the apps I feel like I spend a little too much time on," said Ryan Johnson.
The bill unveiled on Tuesday as the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act or the SMART act aims at curbing what Hawley calls social media addiction by:
- Banning infinite scroll, auto refill, and badges and awards users get for engagement, except for in certain circumstances — such as music streaming or badges that “substantially increase” access to new services or functions, like giving a person access to a premium version of a product.
- Requiring social media platforms to include “natural stopping points” for users, which would basically end scrolling after a certain amount of content.
- Requiring platforms to make it a neutral process for users to accept or deny consent terms — meaning accept and decline boxes would have to look the same.
- Requiring social media companies to make it easier for users to track the amount of time they spend on their platforms.
- Automatically limiting the time users can spend on a platform across all devices to 30 minutes a day. Users would be able change the limits, but they would have to do so every month.
“I don’t really have an opinion on it but, you know, certain situations call for nobody to be on their phone that much,” said Johnson.
This bill comes at at time where many tech giants like Facebook are facing backlash over mishandled data. The main reason that Hawley cites for the proposal is the overall effect that social media has on mental health and its intended target.
Scott Rivier, a local child psychologist said he regularly sees parents who are worried about the amount of screen time their child receives. While the idea of social media addiction feels like a real problem, there’s still no formal consensus on excessive social media use being recognized as a mental disorder. Rivier said it’s definitely something that may take a little more research.
“Addictions are pretty simple, we can get addicted to anything,” said Rivier. “All these apps are designed to be pleasant because if they weren’t pleasant people wouldn’t engage in repetitive use of them.”
Hawley’s legislation would put the Federal Trade Commission in charge of enforcement and would also solicit a report from the FTC on social media addiction every three years. It would allow the FTC and the Department of Health and Human Services to write rules on other practices “that exploit human psychology or brain physiology to substantially interfere with consumers’ freedom of choice.”
“I think overall it’s up to the individual to see if technology is having a negative impact on our life and there’s a lot of research that supports.. taking a break, being out in nature, spending time outdoors,” said Rivier.
The SMART Act does not yet have any co-sponsors in the Senate, meaning Hawley is out on a limb with this bill. It takes aim at the attention economy and the ways these platforms compete for our time. Tech companies often say they’re trying to address the issue themselves. Apple, for example, has launched apps that help you monitor screen time, and Facebook and Instagram also have introduced tools to help people keep track of how much time they are spending on the services.
The bill would give social media companies three months to end the practices. If approved, the Federal Trade Commission and Health and Human Services could create similar rules that would expire after 3 years unless congress codified them into law.
