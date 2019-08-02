McNeese holds first practice of fall camp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Roughly 100 guys took to the practice fields at McNeese on Friday morning looking to make a name for themselves ahead of the 2019 season.
There wasn’t too much physicality on the first day with the Cowboys being in just helmets for now but the team feels they’re already heading in the right direction.
“I think the offense is going to be really good," senior offensive lineman Grant Burguillos said. "With this high powered offense we’re going to be running a lot of plays on people to keep them from subbing. It’s going to wear down the defensive line, we’re going to open up some holes and be able to score touchdowns.”
“We had some guys show up today and make some plays. We need more of that and a continuation of that from our players,” head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. “That’s one thing I challenge those guys with is to continue to stack up good days back to back. We traded punches on both sides today. There were some good things happening on both sides which is always positive. We’ll go back on film and grade by position and by individual and see where we are going after our meetings.”
The Cowboys will be back on the field for practice number two on Saturday at 9 AM.
