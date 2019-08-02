McNeese holds first practice of fall camp

“We had some guys show up today and make some plays. We need more of that and a continuation of that from our players,” head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. “That’s one thing I challenge those guys with is to continue to stack up good days back to back. We traded punches on both sides today. There were some good things happening on both sides which is always positive. We’ll go back on film and grade by position and by individual and see where we are going after our meetings.”