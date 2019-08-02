Former Cowboy Blake Elliott places 3rd at Texas State Open

TYLER, TX (KPLC) – Former McNeese All-American golfer Blake Elliott finished tied for third at the 2019 Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, earning a prize amount of $13,750 after he finished 18-under par and just three strokes off the lead.
The 2019 Southland Conference Golfer of the Year turned pro after he wrapped up his eligibility with the Cowboys this past spring, topping off a stellar career with his fourth straight appearance at the NCAA Regionals.
He posted a 5-under, 65 in Friday’s final round and was tied for the lead after sinking an eagle on the Par 5 No. 14 hole. He followed with with another birdie and ended the round with three straight pars.
Kyle Pritchard won the event with a 21-under par score at 259.
In the four rounds, Elliott recorded rounds of 67-67-63-65 for a total score of 262. He recorded 21 birdies, one eagle and 45 pars in the four rounds. In Thursday’s third round, Elliott birdied the final six holes to finish with a 63 and enter the final round in a tie for second place.
Elliott is the second former Cowboy golfer to have success in the professional ranks this summer. Just two weeks ago Robert MacIntyre tied for sixth place at the PGA’s Open Championship and has collected more than $1 million in prize money this season while playing on the European Tour.
Played at the Cascades Club in Tyler, the Texas State Open is part of the Northern Texas PGA Section which is one of 41 sections of the PGA of America and has a membership of more than 850 PGA professionals.
