First Alert Forecast: SWLA summer continues with more heat, humidity, and rain

Out in the tropics we are watching an area for development in the Atlantic. This disturbance is moving west northwest toward the Leeward Islands and is expected to be just to the east of this location by the start of next week. Chances for development remain low to medium right now with a 20% chance in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next 5 days. If you have been following the development of this system it is important to note that the chance for development has gone down. This is due to the environment becoming less conducive for development! More good news is that this is not expected to have impacts in SWLA.