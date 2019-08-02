First Alert Forecast: SWLA summer continues with more heat, humidity, and rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect the chance for scattered showers to continue pop up across the area. This could bring a brief cool down, but the more likely story is going to be heat sticking around. The heat index will continue to hover near the triple digits along the I-10 corridor while areas north are a bit cooler in the mid 90s. Actual temperatures top out in the low 90s before falling into the mid 70s overnight. Dew points remain warm overnight making for a muggy one.
Same story to start off the weekend with warm and humid conditions. We’ll see temperatures gradually warm into the low 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated if working outside and to take frequent breaks from the sun. We’ll see plenty of sun and showers and storms remain hit or miss through the day. Our best chance of rain remains in the afternoon with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Keep the umbrella handy just in case, but most storms that develop don’t last too long. Overnight temperatures once again drop into the mid 70s.
Much of the same into Sunday with a warm and humid start to the day. We’ll gradually see temperatures warm up into the upper 80s. That small cool down in the high temperature is thanks to increased cloud cover and a better chance to see showers and storms through the day. The chance still remains low at 40% chance for a scattered shower or storm, but that should be enough to keep temperatures a hair cooler. Unfortunately, the air temperature doesn’t make a difference for us because the heat index will still be in the upper 90s to triple digits. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 70s making for a warm and humid night.
This same pattern continues into the following week with warm and humid beginnings and endings to our days with hot afternoons. We’ll get to the low 90s most days next week and we’ll feel like the triple digits. We do have that chance for a scattered afternoon shower or storm. Our summer pattern is going to stick around just like it should through the next week!
Out in the tropics we are watching an area for development in the Atlantic. This disturbance is moving west northwest toward the Leeward Islands and is expected to be just to the east of this location by the start of next week. Chances for development remain low to medium right now with a 20% chance in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next 5 days. If you have been following the development of this system it is important to note that the chance for development has gone down. This is due to the environment becoming less conducive for development! More good news is that this is not expected to have impacts in SWLA.
