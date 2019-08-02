FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Persistent pattern brings a few scattered storms each day

The good thing with this pattern is that it protects the Gulf from any tropical entities that could form in the Atlantic over the next several days, and that is likely to happen with Chantal forecasted to develop east of the Lesser Antilles. With the forecast track in the short term carrying the system westward, an eventual curve to the north is likely due to the big trough of low pressure parked over the southeastern U.S. which is good news for the Gulf of Mexico with regards to tropical activity.