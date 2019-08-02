FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Persistent pattern brings a few scattered storms each day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Most morning commuters will be good to go on this Friday but a few select locations are seeing a few pop-up downpours prior to sunrise. There is also a bit of patchy fog around, so make sure to use your low beam headlights if encountering this on your drive today. The past couple of afternoons have only brought a limited amount of pop-up storms with today continuing the pattern thanks to a persistent upper level pattern.
A big dome of hot high pressure over Texas remains locked in place, with our area situated between that ridge to the west and big trough of low pressure to the east. We’re on the eastern periphery of the high in an area known as the “ring of fire”. This means northerly winds aloft tend to drop thunderstorms southward at times through the state and today will be no exception, with the best chances occurring after the lunch hour today. I have increased the rain chances to 40% for scattered afternoon thunderstorms that will be ending prior to sunset.
Your Friday evening plans should be fine, with the only exception being during the early evening as one or two storms could linger through 6 or 7 p.m. and then dry after that. We’ll do it all over again on Saturday. Same pattern means same persistent weather as scattered afternoon thunderstorms are the rule, and I don’t see this pattern changing much through next week, as some days could bring fewer storms than others but that’s about it.
The good thing with this pattern is that it protects the Gulf from any tropical entities that could form in the Atlantic over the next several days, and that is likely to happen with Chantal forecasted to develop east of the Lesser Antilles. With the forecast track in the short term carrying the system westward, an eventual curve to the north is likely due to the big trough of low pressure parked over the southeastern U.S. which is good news for the Gulf of Mexico with regards to tropical activity.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
