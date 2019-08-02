DeWanna’s Closet asking for water donations for kids on buses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Typically DeWanna’s Closet asks for back to school supplies, like binders and pencils. Now, they are asking for something different: water for the kids heading back to school on the buses.
“It actually came from someone in the community who just sent me a message and said could we do this possibly," DeWanna Tarver, founder of DeWanna’s Closet, said. "I knew Dennis so I called him and he said ‘are you kidding me? Some of us are already out-of-pocket doing this already’ So that’s where the idea came from someone in the community that sent us that message.”
“I’m glad she called me about it,"Dennis Guillory, bus driver for LaGrange High School said. "I’ve done it before, but for bus drivers out there we are not supposed to have ice chests on our bus. It becomes a flying object. But if you freeze it the night before and then put it on your bus, that afternoon when you go to pick your kids up, it’s melted and it’s cool. But we get caught in traffic jams, funeral processions, and when you sit there, it gets hot.”
Bus drivers echoed the sentiment, wanting all students to be safe and hydrated on the commute home.
“I’ve done that with my little ones because it’s the little ones you worry about the most," Andrea Matte, school bus operator for Moss Bluff and President of Calcasieu Parish School Bus Operators Association, said. "I’ll call their parents and have them freeze a bottle of water the night before and put it int heir backpack and so that afternoon, it;s thawed out and cool for them because, you know, it is hot.”
“I’ve never provided it except for end of the year parties,” Mary Ledoux, school bus bus operator in Sulphur and Treasurer of the Calcasieu Parish School Bus Operators Association, said. “I’ve always told my children they are more than welcome to bring a bottle of water. Don’t tell me it’s bottled water when it’s a Sprite, because I’ll know the difference once it hits the ground, but I have never refused them to have the opportunity to have water on the bus.”
“I thought about it this last school year." Delia Simon, Calcasieu Parish bus operator and Vice President of the Calcasieu Parish School Bus Operators Association, said. “I had one water bottle on the bus for myself and one of my students came up and asked me if I had any water. If a bottle of water can help cool them off, quiet them down, because when you’re thirsty and miserable you’re loud,” Delia Simon said. "You want to keep them calm and try to get them home on time with less problems. So I think that would help a lot.”
DeWanna says you can drop off the water at Calcasieu Public Schools, as well as other places around the parish.
“Right now they are looking for locations like maybe in Sulphur,” Tarver said. “If we could find storage space in Sulphur that the drivers can drive in Sulphur don’t have to come across the bridge to get water like in Iowa and DeQuincy. If we could find some satellite places to store the water, like the warehouse here at the School Board meeting. We’ll keep it here but this isn’t always convenient for everybody. Places more convenient to drop the water off than school, we want to make it as easy as possible to donate this water."
Tarver said Lake Charles Toyota is a drop off site for water donations.
7News reached out to several police departments and City Halls in Vinton, Iowa and Westlake Police and Westlake City Hall say water donations can be dropped off at their buildings.
